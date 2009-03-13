October 2011

Plataan - Microsoft Dynamics - Learning & Competence Management Vincent Bellefroid Koen Stox Steven Renders Conny Schuddinck Steffie Alexiou
13/03/2009

Reporting Services Tip about using the user's regional settings.

When creating Sql Server Reporting Services Reports you can sometimes end-up with data in US format instead of the local regional settings of the user.

For Example:

Here we have a report showing the Sales LCY and Profit LCY by Salesperson and Country in a matrix control. The data is coming from the Dynamics-NAV Sql database, but the formatting of the amounts is in US format, even when the report is running on a system that has Belgium regional settings.

How can we correct this?

Well there's a simple solution for this common problem. In the Report Designer in Visual Studio, the report has a LANGUAGE property:

By default this will contain English (United States), but by changing it to an expression you can make it dependant on the users Regional Settings:

Select <Expression>, then the Expression Editor opens. Then type in =User!Language

Run the report again to see the result:

Then Report will recognize user client's culture settings, e.g. Internet Explorer's languages settings.

Posted by Steven at 1:53 PM

Comments

Hi,
How to get the regional language effect on text data in report when that TextBox value is formatted.

ex. Date return formatin SSRS is Date+Time, But I format Date by removing "Time" part.
For this "regional" setting discussed in this blog is not working.
Can you igve better solution for this?

Posted by: viren | 08/05/2012 at 13:21

Hello! I have several reports that are execute in different countries. What I want to do is no matter what regional settings the user have, always export in US-English. How can I do that?

Posted by: Federico | 24/01/2012 at 15:13

Hi,
Thanks for the tip.
Do you know if this can be set at a SOLUTION LEVEL so I don't have to set it at a REPORT LEVEL? I have a solution that has many reports.
Regards,
Jason TEPOORTEN

Posted by: Jason TEPOORTEN | 12/12/2011 at 21:12

I want to do the other way around. I want to export the information always using US language no matter what regional settings the user have.

Posted by: Federico | 17/08/2011 at 21:11

Posted by: Jay Malik | 29/05/2009 at 14:12

