October 2011

When creating Sql Server Reporting Services Reports you can sometimes end-up with data in US format instead of the local regional settings of the user.

For Example:

Here we have a report showing the Sales LCY and Profit LCY by Salesperson and Country in a matrix control. The data is coming from the Dynamics-NAV Sql database, but the formatting of the amounts is in US format, even when the report is running on a system that has Belgium regional settings.

How can we correct this?

Well there's a simple solution for this common problem. In the Report Designer in Visual Studio, the report has a LANGUAGE property:

By default this will contain English (United States), but by changing it to an expression you can make it dependant on the users Regional Settings:

Select <Expression>, then the Expression Editor opens. Then type in =User!Language

Run the report again to see the result:

Then Report will recognize user client's culture settings, e.g. Internet Explorer's languages settings.